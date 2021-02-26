Lincolnshire hospice asks fund-raisers to go hopping mad to support its services

St Barnabas Hospice is asking its supporters to go hopping mad this Spring.

With Easter just a few weeks away, the Hospice is ‘egg-cited’ to launch the St Barnabas Bunny Hop, which is perfect for nurseries, childminders and schools.

St Barnabas, which has a hospice in Barrowby Road, Grantham, says this free-to-register fund-raiser provides supporters and their bunnies with all the support and resources needed to plan the big Hop.

Fund-raising development manager at St Barnabas, Caroline Swindin, said: “We’re excited to launch our Bunny Hop and getting involved couldn’t be easier. Supporters just need to pick a date between March 22 and April 16 to hold their Bunny Hop and Barney the bunny will deliver a free pair of fluffy bunny ears for each child and one lucky adult!

“Nurseries,groups or schools simply need to set up a JustGiving page where supporters can make a donation in the weeks leading up to the Hop. Everyone who sets up their JustGiving page by March 16 will also receive a Bunny Hop Easter Egg Hunt kit, including chocolate eggs and bunny footprints.”

The hospice has set up a sponsorship target of £5.10 for each child taking part. This small donation provides a patient receiving Hospice at Home care with hot and cold packs to help soothe swollen joints and offer pain relief from aching muscles.

Even smaller donations can make a big impact for a patient, which is why any sponsorship raised is gratefully received.

On the day, bunnies can choose to hop around their nursery, garden or bounce across a school playing field.

Barney will also be making some special appearances on social media, so make sure you follow #BunnyHop to see what Barney is up to next.

To say a big thank you, Barney will also send a video message after Hops and a downloadable certificate too.

Registrations close on March 15, or earlier if the event is full.

Hop to it and register at www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk/bunnyhop