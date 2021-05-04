A charity is partnering with Lincolnshire-based brand Pin Gin for a second time to raise essential funds with the launch of its second collaborative gin, ‘Est. 1982 Flora'.

St Barnabas Hospice, which has a centre on Barrowby Road and a unit inside Grantham Hospital, are hoping to raise much-needed funds following a difficult 12 months resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following the success of last year’s ‘Est. 1982 Bramble’, which raised money for the hospice, Bottomley Distillers (home of award-winning brand Pin Gin), a distillery based in Louth, Lincolnshire, has created a limited edition London dry gin with floral notes of pomegranate blossom and earthy tones from fresh lavender.

The Est. 1982 Flora gin will raise money for St Barnabas Hospice. (46826802)

Veronica McBain, head of fundraising and lottery, said: “We are so excited to be Pin Gin’s charity partner for the second year in a row, and this new gin launch will be a great way to raise funds for our essential end-of-life care.

“Last year’s partnership raised over £6,500 for our work, and we are so excited to see this new line of gin being launched. Over £14 from every sale will be donated to the hospice, so it’s a great way of not only supporting a local business but also raising much-needed funds.”

Bottomley Distillers is a family-owned distillery with a heritage dating back to the 1950s with the original founder Mr Stansfield Bottomley.​ Mr Bottomley was a small scale whisky producer, beginning in West Yorkshire before moving on to Lincolnshire in the early 1980s.​

Alan Bottomley, his youngest son, was always fascinated by the production of spirit. In 2016, inspired by this inherited skill and the rise in the craft market, he decided to modernise those nearly lost techniques.

Amy Conyard at Bottomley Distillers, said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with St Barnabas once again for the second year running and to be supporting a local cause. All profits from the sale of this gin will go directly to St Barnabas Hospice and we hope that this is going to ultimately result in a considerable donation that we can make to the charity.”

You can buy bottles of ‘Est. 1982 Flora’ from Pin Gin’s website www.bottomleydistillers.co.uk//product-page/est-1982-flora-70cl and selected stockists.