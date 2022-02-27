A Lincolnshire inn has appeared on two popular TV series in the last year.

Owner and manager of The Griffin Inn, Irnham, Sir Jamie Benton Jones, took over the pub in 2019 and with his wife Leila completely restored the inn, including fitting an award winning kitchen.

The couple were able to show off the completed restoration on the Channel 4 show, Four in the Bed, and were the winners out of the contestants in their group of episodes.