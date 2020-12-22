Lincolnshire is tipped to be put into tier 4 after Christmas

Greater Lincolnshire has been tipped to move to tier 4 by the new year, with 265 new coronavirus cases and 28 COVID-related deaths reported yesterday (Tuesday).

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard has recorded 196 new cases in Lincolnshire.

On Tuesday, 24 deaths were registered in Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county. Lincolnshire’s deaths have now surpassed 900 since the pandemic started.

Coronavirus at Christmas. (43611958)

NHS England reported six new local hospital deaths on Tuesday, including three at United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust.

On Tuesday, national cases increased by 36,804 to 2,110,314 while deaths rose by 691 to 68,307. This is the UK’s highest daily increase since the pandemic began, according to Sky News.

Tier 4 is expected for Lincolnshire after Christmas amid the COVID-19 mutation. Assistant director of public health Tony McGinty said he expected a new variant, which is thought to be more infectious, will “become the dominant virus”.

This came as a temporary mortuary in Woodhall Spa set up in the first COVID-19 wave has been brought into operation after an increasing death toll in the county.

In response, health bosses have confirmed plans for 15 coronavirus vaccination sites in Lincolnshire, with two more hoped to be announced in the new year.

The COVID-19 vaccine is “highly likely” to work on the new variant of the virus, said BioNTech, the developers of the Pfizer jab.

England has been warned of a new year lockdown after the government’s chief scientific adviser said an extension of tier 4 restrictions may be needed.

Over 1,500 lorries are stuck in Kent waiting to leave the UK as politicians negotiate to reopen France’s border to trade and travel. They are set to have rapid COVID tests done by military in a deal with France, to get freight moving again.