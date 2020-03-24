Lincolnshire MPs join forces to urge constituents to follow rules and keep calm

Lincolnshire's MPs have joined together to urge constituents to "follow guidelines, shop responsibly and keep calm" to help slow the spread of coronavirus Covid-19.

Grantham and Stamford MP Gareth Davies, Sleaford and North Hykeham's Caroline Johnson, South Holland and The Deepings MP John Hayes, Boston and Skegness's Matt Warman, Louth and Horncastle's Victoria Atkins, Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh and Lincoln's Karl McCartney have come together to call for everyone to "play their part during this challenging time".

In a statement made today (Tuesday), they said: "The coronavirus outbreak is the biggest public health emergency in a generation. It calls for decisive action at home and abroad, of the kind not normally seen in peacetime.

"The Government is acting to tackle the pandemic and mitigate the impact. Every part of Government is being mobilised to defend our people and our country, businesses, councils and communities across Lincolnshire are coming together to help in this national effort.

"The overriding objective is to save lives, protect our most vulnerable and support the NHS so it can help those who need it the most. Our science-led action plan is delivering to contain, delay, research and mitigate the outbreak. Our world-leading scientists continue their work to understand the virus and we are now attempting to delay its spread to minimise harm. Everyone will need to help to ensure people get the support they need to stay at home. This will mean we can protect our NHS and save thousands of lives.

"As your local MPs we are here to help in any way we can at this very difficult time. Each of us have received an unprecedented amount of correspondence and together with our staff we are prioritising those constituents in most need. We are also making sure that your experiences are represented to the highest levels of government.

"While we as MPs are doing everything we can to help, we all have a part to play during this challenging time."

The group of MPs urged people to:

Follow Government Guidance: The best way to halt the virus is to stop it spreading. You can help do this by social distancing. Wherever possible, you must work from home, do not socialise or engage with other people and wash your hands frequently with soap and water. Shop responsibly: Do not stockpile. There is enough food for everyone so long as everyone behaves responsibly. Please just remember that the people who are working to save lives and help others need to eat too, so keep this in mind the next time you go shopping. Stay calm: It is of course natural to be concerned about the outbreak but most people who develop the virus will only experience mild symptoms. Guided by the best scientific advice, with the government’s clear action plan and through looking out for each other we will get through this, together.

