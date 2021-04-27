Lincolnshire online jobs fair returns this week

The Greater Lincolnshire Online Jobs and Careers Fair is set to return virtually on Wednesday April 28, hosted by Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership board director and director of Ambitions Personnel Recruitment, Mandy Watson.

The free event is organised by the Greater Lincolnshire LEP and is designed to bring employers and job seekers together for both career and networking opportunities.

The fair will take place from 10am until 1pm and is accessible through the LEP’s custom-built website: https://greaterlincsjobsfair.co.uk/.

Mandy Watson will host the next Lincolnshire Online Careers Fair. (46579613)

At the virtual exhibition hall, visitors can interact with organisations through instant message and video call features, discover current vacancies, access information on apprenticeships and education courses, and view government advice and FAQs.

This week’s event will see a vast range of employers in attendance, such as Anglian Water, BT, Lincolnshire County Council, RAF UK, and Haven Holidays.

The online jobs fair series has proved popular over previous months, having been created as a response to economic difficulties faced by the county as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last month’s event hosted by Greater Lincolnshire LEP Chair Ruth Carver featured over 50 exhibitors and over 400 visitors. Helpful videos and vacancy information are available 24/7 on the website between live events.

Since the website was launched in November 2020, the jobs fair home page has been viewed nearly 14,000 times from people across Greater Lincolnshire and further afield.

Employers, training and education providers and support services from across Greater Lincolnshire and Rutland can register for the next event at: www.greaterlincsjobsfair.co.uk/register.

If you have a question about being an exhibitor, would like to be considered as a future speaker, or wish to submit a video about careers in your sector, email: jobsfair@lincolnshire.gov.uk.