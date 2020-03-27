A patient being treated for Covid-19 in Lincolnshire has died.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust has confirmed that a woman in her 80s, with underlying health conditions, has died at one of its three sites yesterday (Thursday, March 26). They are unable to say whether the patient died in Lincoln, Boston or Grantham.

There are 32 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Lincolnshire, according to the Public Health England dashboard data, which was last updated yesterday.

Lincoln Hospital (27369253)

A spokesman said: "Sadly we can confirm that a woman who was being cared for at one of our hospitals, and had tested positive for COVID-19, has died.

"The patient, who passed away yesterday, was in her eighties and had underlying health conditions.

"Her family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time."

LATEST NEWS: Grantham Journal

Read more CoronavirusGranthamHealth