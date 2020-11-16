Home   News   Article

Lincolnshire Police appealing for information following A17 collision after Grantham man was arrested

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 09:59, 16 November 2020
 | Updated: 10:14, 16 November 2020

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information following a collision on the A17 yesterday morning (15th November).

A man in his 40s from the Grantham area has since been arrested.

At 10.23am, the police received a call reporting a collision near the Holdingham roundabout, Sleaford, involving an Audi A6 and Toyota Aygo.

Lincolnshire Police (42190575)
Emergency services attended and the driver of the Aygo, a woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Audi, a man in his 40s from the Grantham area, has been arrested.

Lincolnshire Police said: "Anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has dashcam footage, should get in touch on 101 quoting Incident 72 of 15th November."

