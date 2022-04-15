Lincolnshire Police is asking members of the public to choose the right option when trying to contact them during the Bank Holiday weekend.

The Force Control Room receives between 800 and 900 calls every day, and demand can increase during a holiday weekend to more than 1,000 calls.

The force has launched a new-look website, featuring a range of tools to help people find the information they need or to report crimes online – all without needing to call 101.

Lincolnshire Police is urging the public to choose the right option when contacting the force. (56105000)

A short set of questions will determine if you can report via the website - many road traffic incidents and collisions, for instance, can be handled this way.

Superintendent Deborah Clark said: “The Bank Holiday is a fantastic opportunity for people to enjoy themselves and, for those not working, enjoy a well-earned break.

“It’s also a time of the year that can result in increased demand for the police service, and we want to make sure that our resources are used as effectively as possible.

“That’s why we’re encouraging everyone to check the best way to contact us: please think first if it’s a police issue, or whether another service is better suited to handling your query.

“If it’s a non-emergency, there are a range of ways to report via our new, easy-to-use website.

“And finally, if it’s a genuine emergency, a crime is happening right now, or life or property are at risk, then always call 999.

“I hope everyone has an enjoyable Bank Holiday weekend, and please choose the right option so that we can continue to keep safe the people of Lincolnshire.”