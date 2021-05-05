Lincolnshire Police chief constable Chris Haward has taken to social media to quash rumours that smaller police stations are to close.

In a statement on the county force's Facebook page, Mr Haward urged the public not to spread speculation, with the police and crime commissioner elections due to take place on Thursday, and denied any proposals were in place to close smaller police stations and hubs in the county.

“At this point in time we have no plans to close any of our stations," he said.

Chris Haward took over as Chief Constable of Lincolnshire Police in December

"I’m not sure where this information has come from, but it is incorrect.

"We are always looking at ways in which we can better engage with our communities but, right now, that does not include any plans to close any police buildings or stations.

“As we are still in the pre-election period, I can’t comment any further, but wanted to make sure the correct information is out there and I would appreciate if people could refrain from speculation which might undermine public confidence in Lincolnshire Police.

"Please be assured that we have no closure plans at this moment in time.”