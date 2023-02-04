Lincolnshire Police chief says force making progress in rooting out misconduct

Lincolnshire Police’s chief constable has said it would be “wrong to say” misconduct didn’t happen in his force but that he is satisfied processes are robust.

During a meeting of the Lincolnshire Police and Crime Panel on Friday, George Krawiec noted increased discussion nationally about police behaviour and conduct “particularly in the Met”.

He asked for reassurance that processes were in place to identify issues locally and treat them.

In response, Chief Constable Chris Haward said: “We are satisfied that our processes are robust and we are fully compliant with vetting codes of practice and authorised professional practices.

He said a recent peer review had been conducted in 2021 and that the majority of misconduct processes had been done “openly and transparently”.

“It would be wrong for me to say it doesn’t occur in Lincolnshire, it would in any big organisation whether policing or otherwise,” he said.

“Bu we are trying to root it out and we’re making really good progress into that.”

He said staff felt “much more protected” and there was a “culture where officers and staff feel safe to speak out”.

“We’ve created that and what we’re starting to find is people speaking up and telling us where they they have concerns about the behaviour of their colleagues which I think is a huge step in the right direction.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones said the vast majority of people worked tirelessly to deliver policing with the best of motives.

He said there was a lot of work nationally to review practices and ensure forces are “seen to be getting it right”.

“I have got a high level of assurance that the force takes this exceedingly seriously.

“I’ve stood next to the chief while he’s been welcoming in new recruits which isn’t an easy time for them generally as they sort of start their journey as police officers and he makes it abundantly clear as to the standards expected of the officers under his care.”