Lincolnshire Police "extremely concerned" for teenager who has been missing for 39 days

Lincolnshire Police say they are "extremely concerned" for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing for 39 days.

The force is renewing its appeal with an additional picture of Hoang Nguyen, from North Hykeham, in the hope that this will gain further attention for the appeal.

Officers are now asking anyone in Lincolnshire and the surrounding counties of Leicestershire, Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and the Metropolitan Police area to share the appeal.

A spokesperson for the Lincolnshire force said: "Please come to us with any sightings or information that might help us find Hoang. We are extremely concerned for Hoang especially given his young age and the length of time he has now been missing for.

"If you can help, please call 101 quoting Incident 454 of 26 July. Alternatively, contact the independent charity, Missing People, by calling or texting 116 000 or email 116000@missingpeople.org.uk."

