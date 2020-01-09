Lincolnshire Police force pledge their support for military

Lincolnshire Police have pledged to support those who have served in the military by signing the Armed Forces Covenant.

The covenant was signed yesterday (Thursday) by chief constable Bill Skelly and Lincolnshire’s police and crime commissioner (PCC) Marc Jones as an assurance that those who are or have been members of the Armed Forces, and their families, should be treated with fairness and respect.

Lincolnshire has the second largest population of veterans in the UK, with eight per cent of the country’s ex-servicemen and women living

in the county.

Chief constable Billy Skelly, Lincolnshire's police and crime commissioner Marc Jones and Group captain Gavin Hellard. Photo: MARTIN BIRKS (26324350)

The covenant focuses on helping members of the Armed Forces community have the same access to government and commercial services and products as any other citizen. The signing,

witnessed by group captain Gavin Hellard, is the latest in a raft of initiatives by the PCC and the chief constable to support veterans.

Mr Jones said: “Veterans are a hugely important part of our Lincolnshire community. Along with other projects and work done in the county it demonstrates, not just our profound gratitude to thosewho have served in the forces to protect us all, but also to demonstrate how important they are to our communities.”

Read more CrimeGrantham