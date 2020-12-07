Lincolnshire Police has second lowest morale in England and Wales, according to survey

A survey of police forces in England and Wales has found the Lincolnshire force to have the joint second lowest morale for the second year in a row.

The Pay and Morale survey conducted by the Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW) revealed that 87 per cent of Lincolnshire officers felt that force morale is low.

The Lincolnshire branch of the Police Federation of England & Wales described the news of the force's morale as disappointing but entirely unsurprising.

Barry Steele, branch board secretary of the Lincolnshire Police Federation said: "This is not a case of police officers moaning and wringing their hands at a time when others are losing their livelihoods and businesses are failing, this is our officers expressing their sheer frustration at being prevented from delivering the public service that our communities deserve.

"Officers need to feel that they are servicing the public rather than simply ensuring compliance with HMICFRS, the College of Policing or the internal frameworks of Lincolnshire Police.

"Our thin blue line is trying to dance with an elephant on its back, spending more effort satisfying cumbersome policy and inspection criteria rather than having the agility to directly tackle the crime and anti-social behaviour that blights the communities they serve, the communities that our officers live in”.

The Lincolnshire federation says that in the 2020 survey its members have again sent the signal that nothing has improved in the last 12 months, and whilst the force leadership continue to prioritise compliance it is their officers and ultimately the public who are getting short changed.

It added: "We will be working with the incoming new chief constable and the police and crime commissioner to ensure that the thin resources of Lincolnshire Police are correctly targeted and focused. We will seek to ensure that the uplift of officer numbers is deployed to deliver quality public service rather than servicing the requirements of Lincolnshire Police and national agencies."

According to the survey, 55 per cent of respondents from Lincolnshire Police said that their morale is either low or very low. This is greater than the proportion of respondents in England and Wales as a whole whosaid that their personal morale was either low or very low, which this year was 48 per cent.