Lincolnshire Police increase numbers with new recruits
Published: 09:53, 31 July 2020
| Updated: 09:54, 31 July 2020
Lincolnshire Police has 79 more officers following a successful recent recruitment campaign.
The recruits will now be put through their paces in training before becoming fully fledged members of the force.
Last summer, the Government announced that 20,000 more police officers would be recruited across England and Wales over the next three years.
More by this authorMatthew Taylor
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)