Lincolnshire Police increase numbers with new recruits

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 09:53, 31 July 2020
 | Updated: 09:54, 31 July 2020

Lincolnshire Police has 79 more officers following a successful recent recruitment campaign.

The recruits will now be put through their paces in training before becoming fully fledged members of the force.

Last summer, the Government announced that 20,000 more police officers would be recruited across England and Wales over the next three years.

