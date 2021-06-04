Lincolnshire Police investigate scam after woman in her 90s is conned into giving man her house keys

Police are raising awareness of doorstep scammers after a woman in her 90s was conned into giving her house keys to a man.

The man claimed he needed to look at the radiators inside the property in Helpringham, Sleaford, yesterday (Thursday).

The woman was conned into posting the keys through the letterbox to give him access. No planned radiator maintenance was due at the property.

Police are investigating a doorstep scam in which a woman in her 90s was the victim. (47879433)

The woman later raised the alarm after becoming suspicious. Police say they cannot confirm if anything was stolen as yet, but PCSO patrols in the area have been increased and they are investigating the incident.

Acting Detective Inspector Paul Sands, of CID Gratham, said: "It can be very easy to fall victim to a rogue trader, and these criminals often can target the elderly or those more vulnerable in the community and they are extremely crafty in their methods used.

"We would advise that you are always cautious if anyone attempts to access your property who you have not made an appointment with and contact the police or a friend or relative first.

"Simple steps such as putting the chain across the door before you answer, or asking for an ID card which you could verify yourself by using a phone number from a relevant bill or that you find online can help you stay safe. If in any doubt, keep them out, and ask them to make an appointment or come back later when someone else is around. Genuine callers won’t mind. If you are suspicious, report the incident to the police, and if you feel threatened in any way, call 999.

"We would like to reassure the public that we have received no further reports, but we ask the community to be vigilant and if anyone noticed anyone in the area or vehicles please contact police quoting the incident no, which is 32 of June 3."