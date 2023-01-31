Police are investigating reports that a man chased a dog walker down a road on Saturday (January 28).

Lincolnshire Police were called to the incident on High Road, Manthorpe.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We were called to a report that a dog walker had been chased by a man at High Road, Manthorpe.

Police are investigating. (61983731)

"Officers attended the scene and have identified and spoken to the man. Our enquiries are ongoing."

Anybody with information is asked to contact the police on 101 and quote incident 285 of 28 January or email them at force.control@lincs.police.uk and include ‘incident number 285 of 28 January’ in the subject line.