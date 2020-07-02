Home   News   Article

Lincolnshire Police issue advice to those attending pubs in Grantham this weekend

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 13:22, 02 July 2020
 | Updated: 13:25, 02 July 2020

Lincolnshire Police have asked for 'respect' and 'consideration' from those returning to pubs on Saturday July 4.

Pubs and restaurants across the county will be reopening their doors over the weekend after weeks of lockdown.

With a surge of pub-goers expected to hit bars, Lincolnshire Police has urged them to avoid drink driving and have a plan to get home safely. There will be extra patrols on at key times in response to the pubs reopening.

Read more
CoronavirusGrantham

More by this author

Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE