Lincolnshire Police issue warning over phone scam

Lincolnshire Police are asking people to remain vigilant about a phone scam circulating in our region at this time.

Residents are asked to be aware of scam phone calls where the caller demands immediate payment or their phone line will be disconnected, which is easy to fake during the call.

A police spokesperson said: “Please don’t be persuaded to give any personal or financial/card information to anyone who cold-calls you, as genuine companies would not contact you in this way.”

If you are contacted by a cold caller over the telephone or on your doorstep, please consider these points:

• Do I really need the work/equipment being offered, if I haven’t already asked for a quote?

• Will the person provide a written contract/quote?

• Have I obtained other quotes to ensure the price being quoted is reasonable?

• Have I obtained any references for this company or checked them on companies house to see if they are a registered company?

• Have I checked to see if they are qualified to carry out the work ie Gas Safe registered engineer?

If you are unsure of the company/person do not enter into or sign any agreement. If a person refuses to leave your property, this is an offence and you should ring Tel: 101 to ask for assistance.