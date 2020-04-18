Home   News   Article

Lincolnshire Police says there have been 80 reported breaches of lockdown rules in 24 hours

By Daniel Jaines, Local Democracy Reporter
Published: 11:04, 18 April 2020
Lincolnshire Police have had 80 reported breaches of the coronvirus lockdown in a 24-hour period as Lincolnshire faces cabin fever and isolation fatigue.

The force also confirmed it has issued 50 fixed penalty notices to those ignoring the guidance including two men from outside the county, who travelled to visit Twyford Woods near Colsterworth on Wednesday.

Bosses say the majority of the county is sticking to the rules, however, warned that they would be using the powers available to them if necessary.

