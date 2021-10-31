Home   News   Article

Lincolnshire Police share the unwritten rule for trick or treating for Halloween in Grantham tonight

By Tracey Davies
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 13:00, 31 October 2021
 | Updated: 13:17, 31 October 2021

Lincolnshire Police are urging trick or treaters to only visit homes with Halloween decorations on show tonight (Sunday).

The simple but effective unwritten rule enables us all to enjoy the night the way we choose to.

They tweeted: "Only visit homes with Halloween decorations, and never knock on the door with a "No trick or treat" poster. Simple but effective."

Pumpkin carving competition at Poplar Farm School. (52752597)
If you're braving the rain tonight, we'd love to see your spook-tacular pictures.

Send us pictures of all your pumpkins, fancy dress costumes and spooky decorations and we will try and feature as many as we can in the Journal on Friday, November 5 - just like these fabulous photos of the pumpkin carving competition at Poplar Farm Primary School.

Simply pop them on this post on email them to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk

Pumpkin carving competition at Poplar Farm School. (52752594)
