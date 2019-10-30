Lincolnshire Police share the unwritten rule for trick or treating

It's that time of year again when youngsters don spooky costumes to go trick or treating for Halloween.

But Lincolnshire Police have shared an 'unwritten rule' to help us all enjoy the night the way we choose to.

A police spokesperson said: "Only visit homes with Halloween decorations. Pretty simple, but effective: respect that if someone hasn’t decorated their home, they aren’t taking part. This simple approach is win/win. It means people who don’t want to receive callers can enjoy a peaceful evening, and it means that trick or treaters can be reasonably sure that they are welcome at a decorated house and therefore more likely to receive a treat."

They also shared a few extra tips ahead of the big night tomorrow.

Be safe and be respectful. We know children get excited but make sure they are careful and considerate. Mind personal property like garden ornaments and *do not* try door handles, step into someone’s home or knock/ring a door bell repeatedly. Keep to your local neighbourhood or areas that you know.

If you have young children:

Don’t let them go on their own.

Have a little pep talk before you set off about road safety and being respectful... once they get a whiff of sweets they are much more difficult to communicate with!…

If you have teens:

Make sure they don’t have plans involving alcohol, eggs, flour or fireworks.

Seek their views on playing ‘tricks’ on strangers, make sure they grasp the morality of it and the legal implications.

Make sure they stay with friends and don’t put themselves in any dangerous situations.

Above all, enjoy your Halloween (or your Halloween free evening!)