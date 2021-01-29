Police stopped a motorist who was watching television while driving on the A1 in Lincolnshire as part of a special operation in which scores of cars and lorries were stopped for traffic offences.

The TV viewer was among 80 car and lorry drivers issued tickets as part of the operation which took place on the A1 throughout Lincolnshire from January 18 to 21 in partnership with Highways England.

Police officers drove a HGV cab, owned by Highways England, with a colleague in the passenger seat who was able to look into cabs and cars and identify any offences being committed. Specialist operations officers were supported by the Safer Roads Team which is staffed by special constables.When a driver is seen committing an offence, officers are deployed to stop the vehicle and deal with the driver.

Police operation on the A1 in Lincolnshire. (44176031)

Traffic reports were given to 53 drivers for not wearing a seatbelt, 18 for using a mobile phone, two for having no insurance, two for driver hour offences, one for not having a current MOT, one for a speeding offence, one for careless driving and one to the driver using a vehicle on a road while watching a television screen.

One driver had his car seized, as he was a disqualified driver, and he was also reported for driving while disqualified from holding a licence.

Police Sergeant Adie Scargill, Roads Policing Unit, Lincolnshire Police, said: “We all rely on HGV drivers to fully concentrate on their driving and have proper control of their vehicles.This operation has shown we have work to do in this area and will continue to target the small number of drivers who are letting their profession down.

“This operation is another example of the great results our specialist operations department can have when working in partnership with other agencies, with the common goal of improving road safety in Lincolnshire. I would personally like to thanks my officers for their efforts and our colleagues in Highways England for their continued support but also a special thank you for the specials on the Safer Roads Team who give up their free time to assist with these operations and on a day to day basis to tackle road safety.”

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police added: "The Highways England HGV cab allows a vantage point for our officers into the cabs of other HGVs, which are to some degree normally out of sight by virtue of their height. We know most HGV drivers are professional and conscientious, they drive thousands of miles a year, keeping freight and goods moving on our roads.They have worked hard during the last year keeping our shelves stocked and equipment etc available.

"However, a small number continue to commit offences which our operation has revealed.Driving an HGV provides additional dangers with the types of vehicles involved. Stopping distances are increased and when things go wrong it can lead to devastating consequences."