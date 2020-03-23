Lincolnshire Police to feature in TV's Inside the Force: 24/7

Lincolnshire Police will feature a new documentary that gives an insight into the daily challenges of front-line policing, the CID, and high-pressure 999 call centres.

Inside The Force: 24/7 - a four-part series - follows the different layers of the force as in-the-moment decisions are made and officers react.

It goes behind the station doors and shows what life is really like for the officers and staff of Lincolnshire Police.

Lincolnshire Police will feature in a new TV show

Police will feature in a new TV show (32203574)

A theme of the documentary, which was filmed in spring 2019, is that Lincolnshire Police is still the worst-funded police force in the country yet manages to keep people in the county protected, and officers and staff manage to do it with a smile on their faces.

Chief constable of Lincolnshire Police, Bill Skelly, said: “We are incredibly pleased and proud to be able to showcase the work that goes on every day in our communities.

"The series will show how difficult the job can be, a job that is vital during the current national crisis – and it also shows how Lincolnshire Police officers and staff rise to the challenge and keep the people of Lincolnshire safe as possible from harm.”

Although the series will show the challenges the force faces, it also highlights and celebrates some of the exceptional things about Lincolnshire Police.

Inside The Force: 24/7 is on tonight (Monday 23) on Channel Five at 9pm.

LATEST NEWS: Grantham Journal

Read more GranthamHuman Interest