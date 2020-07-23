Lincolnshire Police urges people to wear face coverings in shops

Police are urging people to wear face masks and comply with new rules around mandatory face coverings in shops from tomorrow (Friday).

Last week the Government announced that from Friday, July 24, people visiting shops and supermarkets will be required to wear a face covering, or risk being fined.

Lincolnshire Police says it has been liaising with local retailers and partners to ensure they have the right information and guidance ahead of the implementation of legislation relating to face coverings from Friday.