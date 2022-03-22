A massive restoration project has created an important new haven for wildlife as well as setting aside land that will eventually become a stunning wildflower meadow attracting bees and butterflies.

The work on a one kilometre stretch of Upper Cringle Brook between Skillington and Stoke Rochford is part of a larger project to restore Lincolnshire's important Limestone Becks.

The brook, a tributary of the River Witham south of Grantham, is geographically isolated and unique but parts of the upper brook had become deepened and straightened.

Prior to restoration (55602429)

Although it has an important role to play in times of high rainfall to prevent flooding the past changes meant it had lost its ability to store water. In addition it had lost some of the diversity of its habitat.

The recently-completed restoration work has seen trees from the site placed across a new one-hectare lowered floodplain, a pond with secondary channels and a back channel added, along with the creation of a 1.7-hectare dedicated wildflower area, which has been built using material from the floodplain adaptation.

Lincolnshire Rivers Trust has been working with landowner Easton Estates, and its owner Sir Fred Cholmeley; contractors JE Spence and Dynamic Rivers plus ecologist Andrew Chick to carefully design and restore the brook.

An additional 2.7-hectare wildlife habitat restoration area was agreed with Sir Fred and will hopefully encourage new wildlife and protect existing habitat.

Post remedial works (55602422)

Lincolnshire Senior Project Officer Gail Talton explained how working with the landowner was critical. She said: “This has been a major project. Sir Fred and Easton Estates have thanked us for what they have described as amazing work. Without their commitment the project would not have been possible."

Senior Environment Officer David Hutchinson said: “The new in-set floodplain will provide a range of benefits including ecological resilience to high and low water flows.”

The area, despite looking stark at present, will be re-seeded with a special wildflower mix, which will further enhance the habitat for pollinators - such as bees and butterflies - and other wildlife.

Prior to restoration (55602427)

Post remedial works (55602425)

The Cringle Brook restoration has been funded by the Environment Agency.