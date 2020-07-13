Further 14 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Lincolnshire over the weekend
Published: 11:40, 13 July 2020
| Updated: 11:40, 13 July 2020
Greater Lincolnshire saw another 14 cases of coronavirus confirmed over the weekend, but also reached 10 days without any new reported hospital deaths.
The latest government statistics show an additional 12 positive tests for Lincolnshire and two for North Lincolnshire by July 12.
North East Lincolnshire did not see an increase.
