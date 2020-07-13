Home   News   Article

Further 14 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Lincolnshire over the weekend

By Daniel Jaines, Local Democracy Reporter
Published: 11:40, 13 July 2020
 | Updated: 11:40, 13 July 2020

Greater Lincolnshire saw another 14 cases of coronavirus confirmed over the weekend, but also reached 10 days without any new reported hospital deaths.

The latest government statistics show an additional 12 positive tests for Lincolnshire and two for North Lincolnshire by July 12.

North East Lincolnshire did not see an increase.

Read more
CoronavirusGranthamHealth

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE