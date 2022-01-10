Lincolnshire teenagers among those urged to get jabs as pop-up centres open

Teenagers in Lincolnshire are among those being urged to get their Covid jabs as Stamford Arts Centre will once again host a Covid-19 vaccination clinic on Friday (January 14).

The clinic will take place between 10am and 7pm at the site in St Mary's Street and will offer boosters and first and second doses for anyone eligible, including 12 to 15 year olds as long as a parent or guardian is there to give permission.

It comes as NHS Lincolnshire CCG urged people to get a Covid vaccination to get the maximum protection from the omicron variant.

Queues lined the streets (54012042)

People in Grantham are urged to get their first, second or booster jabs which are available at the Meres Table Tennis Centre, off Trent Road, or any of the centres listed below. You can book via the national booking service or call 119.

The health group said it was being reported that in some instances omicron is a milder condition than previous Covid variants but this is only the case for those who have previously had covid or those who are vaccinated

Nationally, statistics show that 61 per cent of those who are in an ICU bed have had no vaccination and of the remaining patients 90 per cent have not had their booster.

Rebecca Neno, director of covid and influenza vaccination programmes at NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “Across the country and in Lincolnshire, we are seeing the numbers of people with covid in our hospitals increase. This uplift in numbers is mostly amongst younger patients, many who are not fully vaccinated and, in some cases, have not been vaccinated at all.

“This is adding to the pressures that are being experienced by the NHS across Lincolnshire, and I would urge anyone who has not had either their first or second vaccinations or booster to come forward now – it is never too late to get vaccinated, and we continue to offer walk-in vaccinations at our two mass vaccination centres at PRSA, Boston, and at the Lincolnshire Showground. Alternatively you can book an appointment at a vaccination site closer to you via the national booking system."

Other 'pop-up clinics this week are:

Tuesday, January 11, at the Springfields Events and Conference Centre, Spalding, between 10am and 7pm, including boosters and first and second doses for anyone eligible (see above) including 12 to 15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent.

Wednesday, January 12, at Wrangle Parish Hall, PE22 9EW, between 9.30am and 2.30pm, including boosters and first and second doses for anyone eligible (see above) including 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent.

Wednesday, January 12, at the Bud Robinson Community Centre, Lincoln, LN5 8QS, between 10am and 7pm, including boosters and first and second doses for anyone eligible (see above) including 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent.

Thursday, January 13, at the Engine Shed, Lincoln, between 10am and 7pm, including boosters and first and second doses for anyone eligible (see above) including 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent.

Thursday, January 13, at St Marys Church Hall, Market Place, Long Sutton, PE12 9JZ, between 1pm and 7pm, including boosters and first and second doses for anyone eligible (see above) including 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent.

Sunday, January 16, at Stanhope Hall, Horncastle, LN9 6NF, between 10am and 4pm, including boosters and first and second doses for anyone eligible (see above) including 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent.

To see the current availability, www.lincolnshireccg.nhs.uk/grabajab or call 119

Anyone not able to make their appointment, should cancel it.

“We would urge anyone who cannot attend their pre-booked appointment to cancel as this will them allow the slot to be made available for someone else. Alternatively, if you have your appointment arranged with your GP surgery, please contact them to cancel it if you don’t need it/are going to rearrange,” added Rebecca.