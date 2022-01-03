A CEO of a Lincolnshire care home trust has been recognised in the Queen's New Year's Honours list.

For his services to the social care sector, Dan Hayes, CEO of The Orders of St John Care Trust, has been awarded an OBE in the Queen’s 2022 New Year’s Honours.

OSJCT is one of the UK's leading not-for-profit care providers and managed 65 care homes, including Gregory House and Apple Trees care homes in Grantham.

Dan Hayes CEO of The Orders of St John Care Trust (54010805)

The rank of Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire is awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions in their respective fields, and is the second highest ranking award behind a CBE.

Dan joined OSJCT almost 20 years ago as a HR manager, and progressed within the organisation to his role as chief executive in 2015.

He said: "I am absolutely delighted to receive this recognition, but also clear that the award would not have been made if I hadn’t been fortunate enough to spend my social care career with OSJCT."

Dan continued: "It’s my great good fortune to represent literally thousands of OSJCT colleagues who deserve similar recognition for what they continue to do, and who have carried me to the honour.

"In the truest sense, this OBE is for them, and it is in recognition of the lives they make better through their love and professionalism every day."

Dan believes that the social care workforce should be adequately recognised, and he has been pivotal in lobbying key stakeholders for reforms.

He is also a board director for the National Care Forum, which promotes quality care and advocates with government departments and the media on the sectors behalf.

Mark Everall, chair of the trustees at OSJCT, added: "This OBE is well-deserved, and the Trust could not be more proud of Dan.

"He has skilfully guided the organisation through this pandemic and has been a passionate advocate of the sector for many years.

"His leadership epitomises the compassion, resilience, and commitment of all those across the Trust working so hard to provide loving care for those we look after."