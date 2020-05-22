Home   News   Article

Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust issues advice for people over the bank holiday weekend

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 14:00, 22 May 2020

Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust have advised people to "Stay alert, keep to the paths, save wildlife" over the bank holiday weekend.

As the lockdown eases and people start to return to nature reserves, Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust is asking everyone to stay alert to the presence of wildlife.

Most Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust nature reserves are open but toilets and visitor centres remain closed and there may be temporary path closures in place.

Read more
EnvironmentGrantham

More by this author

Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE