Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust issues advice for people over the bank holiday weekend
Published: 14:00, 22 May 2020
Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust have advised people to "Stay alert, keep to the paths, save wildlife" over the bank holiday weekend.
As the lockdown eases and people start to return to nature reserves, Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust is asking everyone to stay alert to the presence of wildlife.
Most Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust nature reserves are open but toilets and visitor centres remain closed and there may be temporary path closures in place.
