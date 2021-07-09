Lincolnshire residents have rated their overall mood at just 58 out of 100, according to a national mental wellbeing analysis.

A study asked more than 6,000 people across 40 counties to rate their mental state across 10 cognitive and emotional traits, including ‘calm’, ‘focused’ and ‘relaxed’.

And despite England’s Euros success and the majority of lockdown restrictions lifting within weeks, the results indicate a general feeling of uncertainty.

People rated their mood as '58 out of 100'. Image: iStock

Lincolnshire residents scored 58 out of 100, the same overall score that England notched up as a nation.

Mental health and movement expert Dr Brendon Stubbs led the ‘State-of-Mind Index’ research, which was commissioned by sports brand Asics as part of a partnership with the mental health charity Mind.

He believes the middling scores suggests a ‘feeling of trepidation’ across the nation, with ‘energised’, ‘confidence’ and ‘positivity’ scoring the lowest across the country.

He said: “Following 18 months of setbacks, restrictions and uncertainty, this has meant that the mood of the nation is understandably flat.

“At a time where we are turning a corner with a more positive outlook, the nation is still currently apprehensive, and this is reflected in our general mental wellbeing.

“The nation is clearly in need of an uplift and the summer of sport ahead has the power to give us all the boost we need.”

Residents of Warwickshire rated their mental state the highest of the 40 counties surveyed.

Nottinghamshire residents gauged theirs the lowest.

State of mind scores out of 100

1 Warwickshire - 63

2 East Riding of Yorkshire - 62

3 Berkshire - 61

4 Dorset - 61

5 Hertfordshire - 61

6 Derbyshire - 60

7 North Yorkshire - 60

8 Devon - 60

9 Somerset - 60

10 Cheshire - 60

11 West Midlands - 60

12 West Yorkshire - 59

13 East Sussex - 59

14 Worcestershire - 59

15 Lancashire - 59

16 Greater London - 59

17 Suffolk - 59

18 Gloucestershire - 59

19 Oxfordshire - 59

20 Greater Manchester - 59

21 Bedfordshire - 59

22 Wiltshire - 59

23 South Yorkshire - 58

24 Hampshire - 58

25 Cornwall - 58

26 Norfolk - 58

27 Cambridgeshire - 58

28 Staffordshire - 58

29 Lincolnshire - 58

30 Leicestershire - 57

31 West Sussex - 57

32 Kent - 57

33 Northamptonshire - 57

34 Surrey - 57

35 Buckinghamshire - 57

36 Essex - 57

37 Durham - 56

38 Tyne and Wear - 55

39 Merseyside - 55

40 Nottinghamshire - 54