The Lion Gates at Belton House have been reopened after they were closed for months over safety issues.

The gates at the rear of the estate on Belton Lane have been used for years by locals and dog walkers who were angered when the gates were closed by the National Trust some months ago.

Local resident Deborah Green, who protested against the closure, welcomed the reopening of the gates. She said: “ It was great to have them open again and it shows how people power can work.”

The Lion Gates at Belton House, off Belton Lane, Grantham. Photo: Google (47291367)

Belton House manager Ian Cooper said: “We reopened the gates (last Tuesday) and welcomed local residents and members who wished to enter the parkland via the pedestrian gate and enjoy the parkland.

“The additional security measures have been put in place and as a result the gates are now monitored and the opening is controlled externally by an alarm monitoring and security company.

“This means that the gates will now open automatically 30 minutes before the property opens and automatically shut 30 minutes after the property closes (this is signposted at the entrance) and cannot be opened manually by the property team (which was a requirement of our insurers). As a result if someone does not exit the gates by 5pm they need to be aware that they will be required to walk to the main entrance gates in Belton village.

“Although this has been communicated through the Parish council I do anticipate that there will be some who will not have seen this change. Indeed I sat at the gates last night for the last hour (4pm to 5pm) and spoke to a couple of visitors who arrived at 4.50pm who thought that the gates would remain open either until 6pm or that they could request to be let out by the residents of Lion Lodge which is no longer possible."