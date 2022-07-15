Home   News   Article

Lions' annual Bed Push raises £500 for Macmillan Cancer Support

By Gemma-Louise King
Published: 10:00, 15 July 2022

Grantham Lions Club recently took part in their popular annual Bed Push around town to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The group was able to raise £500 for the charity and would like to thank the public for their generous donations and ongoing support.

Phil Marshall, President of Grantham Lions, was able to present Sarah Adwick of Macmillan Cancer Support with the donation.

Macmillan cheque presentation (57958900)
Sarah was delighted to receive the cheque and gave a talk to Lions members afterwards on the work of Macmillan both locally and nationally.

