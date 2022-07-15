Grantham Lions Club recently took part in their popular annual Bed Push around town to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The group was able to raise £500 for the charity and would like to thank the public for their generous donations and ongoing support.

Phil Marshall, President of Grantham Lions, was able to present Sarah Adwick of Macmillan Cancer Support with the donation.

Sarah was delighted to receive the cheque and gave a talk to Lions members afterwards on the work of Macmillan both locally and nationally.