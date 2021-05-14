A bench has been unveiled in Dysart Park to mark the 50th anniversary of Grantham Lions.

The bench was unveiled by Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Dean Ward, on Tuesday. The bench was made by Chris Kennedy of Roll and Scroll in Grantham.

District Councillors Ray and Linda Wootten, and Councillor Graham Jeal contributed to the bench through their Ward Member Grants with £400 from Ray, £250 from Linda and £500 from Graham.

The unveiling of the bench in Dysart Park to mark 50 years of Grantham Lions. From left are President of Grantham Lions Godfrey Mackinder, John Dickinson, Councillors Ray and Linda Wootten, Chris Kennedy of Roll and Scroll, Steve Harrison, Councillor Graham Jeal, and Mayor of Grantham Councillor Dean Ward. (47128299)

President of Grantham Lions Godfrey Mckinder said: “The Bench is installed in Dysart Park for the general public to see and enjoy. I would just like the public to know that no money raised for good causes has gone towards this project.”

Coun Linda Wootten said: “The Lions do so much good in the community. Their strapline is “We Serve” and they do an amazing job serving and supporting people of all ages and backgrounds in their local communities. That is what community means to me; it’s all about those people within it - and the same holds true for the Lions.”

Coun Ray Wootten said: “It’s the service to the community down the decades that drew me to the Lions when I became a member many years ago. I’m more involved with council work now but for the Lions, it’s the same now as it was then when I was more able to actively support them – and helping provide this bench is a good way to show my support today.”

Mr Mackinder thanked the councillors, Lions,the Mayor, Mr Kennedy and all those who have contributed towards the bench to commemorate an important milestone in the history of Grantham Lions.