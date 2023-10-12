A Lions Club is showing its support for World Sight Day 2023.

The Grantham Lions are supporting the work of Lions internationally on World Sight Day today (October 12).

Through this, they collect recycled glasses from its collection points in Asda, Lunettes and Specsavers.

Grantham Lions

These are then sent to Chester Lions Club where they are graded, repaired and cleared to be sent to causes across the world.

A spokesperson for Grantham Lions Club said: “This is no small feat as Grantham Lions have over the last eight years collected over 22,000 pairs of glasses from the Grantham area alone!

“World Sight Day is held to raise awareness of the many conditions and situations that still impair many thousands of people even in this modern world.

“Over 250 million people are blind or have severe distance vision impairment and over one billion have near vision impairment simply because they don’t have glasses to correct the problem.

“It is estimated that 89 per cent of people with impaired vision live in developing countries so the work that Grantham Lions undertake and the many Lions groups around the UK and further afield really does help improve the quality of life for thousands of people in dozens of countries.”