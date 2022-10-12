The Grantham Lions Club has donated £1,000 to various charities across town.

Ten charities were chosen to receive a £100 donation each, with the Grantham Foodbank receiving £200.

Sandie Baker, a member of the club, said: "We decided to donate the money from our charity account as we had a balance that wasn’t earmarked for other donations.

(Left to right) Lion John Dickinson, Lion Steve Harrison, Lion President Phil Marshall and Lion Godfrey Mackinder. (59932039)

"We raise money all year round and therefore it was important to us to give away some of our funds and not to keep it whilst it's doing nothing in a bank account."

Alongside Grantham Foodbank, money was also donated to Water Aid, Kesteven Riding for the Disabled, Grantham Lynx Swimming Club, The Place to Be, Sight First, RiverCare, The Hedgehog Preservation Society and Apple Trees Care Home.

Sandie added: "We have also this year donated to many other charities including Marie Curie, Macmillan Cancer Support, St Barnabas, Grantham Passage and many other local charities."

The club has also placed two defibrillators across town at Wyndham Park and Dysart Park, and they plan to put two more in soon.