A potentially life-saving defibrillator has been installed in a park after a Lions club donated it.

A ceremony was held yesterday (Thursday) in Queen Elizabeth Park, where the defibrillator was installed.

It was installed in the park earlier in the month, after the Grantham Lions Club donated it.

(Left to right) Coun Ray Wooten, Coun Gloria Johnson, Lion Keith Dowsett, The Mayor Coun Graham Jeal, Lion John Dickinson, Lion President Phil Marshall, Coun Ian Selby, Lion Godfrey Mackinder and Lion Sandie Baker. (62502473)

Councillor Annie Mason, cabinet member for people and safer communities, said: “Sadly cardiac arrests can happen to anyone so I hope the installation of a defibrillator in Queen Elizabeth Park will provide reassurance to those visiting.

“I would like to thank the Grantham Lions Club for their generous donation of the life-saving piece of equipment.”

The defibrillator in Queen Elizabeth Park. (62502572)

The lions club has previously supported the installation of other defibrillators in Wyndham Park and Dysart Park as well.

Phil Marshall, the club's president, said: "Whilst we hope that there will be no need to use the defibrillator, this equipment can be vital in helping people to survive and recover following a medical emergency.

"I am delighted that we have been able to help."

(From left to right) Lion Godfrey Mackinder, President Lion Phil Marshall, Lion John Dickinson, Lion Keith Dowsett, Lion Sandie Baker. (62502581)

The machine is used to restart the heart when someone has a cardiac arrest.

For every minute that passes without defibrillation and CPR, chances of survival can decrease by around 10 per cent.

Queen Elizabeth Park is now part of a network where in an emergency a 999 operator can direct a caller to their nearest defibrillator.