A Grantham nursery aims to develop an outdoor space for children who do not have a garden at home.

The Grantham Lion Club presented Little Explorers Nursery, based in Green Lane, with £200 to go towards gardening equipment so the nursery can grow its own garden.

President of the club, Godfrey Mackinder, said: "It's great to get children outside in the garden."

Lion John Dickinson presenting a cheque for £200 from Grantham Lions Club to nursery manager Rachel Allen. (53575805)

Children will be able to experience various gardening activities, such as planting seeds, growing plants, seeing flowers bloom and vegetables grow.

Godfrey added: "They can see the fruits of their labour and then be able to enjoy the food when cooked, knowing where it came from."