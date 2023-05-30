The Grantham Lions Club held its annual Bed Push at the weekend.

The annual event took place on Saturday (May 27) and started from Welby Street and made its way through the market twice.

Once again, the Bed Push was raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support and raised £305.54.

Godfrey Mackinder, a member of the Grantham Lions Club, said: “It went very well and it was nice to see people giving with the way the economy is at the moment.

“We want to say thank you to the people of Grantham and the district for their generosity.”