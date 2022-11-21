A former member of the Vale of Belvoir Lions Club who died aged 22 earlier this year was remembered in the club's awards ceremony.

Josh Ashworth, who was tragically knocked down and killed in April, received the posthumous Melvin Jones Fellowship Award in the Vale of Belvoir Lions Platinum Jubilee Awards for his contribution to the club from an early age.

Josh's parents, Rachael and Simon Ashworth, his grandparents Becky and John Ronan, and his sister Rhianna attended the ceremony, where his sister accepted the award on his behalf.

Josh Ashworth (bottom), with father Simon (middle) and grandfather John (top). (60786651)

Josh lived in Grantham but was previously a long-time resident of Bottesford.

Phil Salathiel, a member of the club, said: "He was just 22 years old. Although tinged with much sadness, there were also smiles as we all joined together to remember his immense contribution to the Lions family.

"Josh, from a very early age, was an extremely proud helper of the Vale of Belvoir Lions Club and it is no exaggeration to say that he could not wait to become a full member of Lions Club International when he reached his 18th birthday.

"As long as we can remember this fresh faced little lad was an almost constant presence at club fund-raising activities and other community and charity events.

An award from the event. (60786719)

"Even at this very early age it was abundantly clear that his contribution to Lions would never waiver."

Josh's father Simon and grandfather John are also Lions members.

Josh officially became a Lion on June 24, 2017, which was the Lions Centennial year.

After he was inducted into the club, he soon took on more superior roles "because of his can-do attitude," said Phil.

He firstly took on the role of chair of fundraising and later became the club's health and safety officer.

Families and friends gathered for the awards ceremony. (60786724)

He regularly attended Lions functions and events as he was a "key contributor to the club's continuing success and growing reputation," added Phil.

Other awards were presented on the night as part of the club's Jubilee awards, which recognised Queen Elizabeth II 70-year reign as monarch.

A list of 70 schools, businesses, volunteer and community groups were rewarded across the night for their service to the community.

All of the winners, who each represented a year of Her Majesty The Queen’s reign, were recognised by the Lord Lieutenant of Leicester and Leicestershire, Mike Kapur.

Lord Lt Mike Kapur said: "In recent times, we have experienced unprecedented and extraordinarily difficult times and yet throughout it has been wonderful to see schools, businesses, volunteer and community groups across the city and county have remained unwavering in their commitment to making a big difference in their local communities."

The ceremony was held at the Durham Ox in Orston.

Former president Teresa Buckley (right) being presented an award by Rory Underwood (left). (60786692)

The prestigious Queen's Platinum Jubilee award was presented to past president Teresa Buckley and other club members.

The awards were presented by former England Rugby Union international Rory Underwood MBE DL.