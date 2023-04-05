Home   News   Article

Vale of Belvoir Lions Club music quiz raises over £1,800 for prostate and breast cancer charities

By Katie Green
Published: 13:00, 05 April 2023

A Lions Club music quiz has raised over £1,800 for Prostate and Breast Cancer charities.

A record number of teams turned out for The Vale of Belvoir Lions Club music quiz on March 25, at Bottesford Village Hall, where the night raised £1,803.59.

The club took to its Facebook to thank those who attended the event.

A record number of teams turned out to the Vale of Belvoir Lions Club music quiz on March 25. (63395283)
The post said: "Yet again another fantastic event enjoyed by so many and increasing the club's profile at the same time.

"Wonderful support and thanks and acknowledgements to everyone for their kind donations."

