Vale of Belvoir Lions Club music quiz raises over £1,800 for prostate and breast cancer charities
Published: 13:00, 05 April 2023
A Lions Club music quiz has raised over £1,800 for Prostate and Breast Cancer charities.
A record number of teams turned out for The Vale of Belvoir Lions Club music quiz on March 25, at Bottesford Village Hall, where the night raised £1,803.59.
The club took to its Facebook to thank those who attended the event.
The post said: "Yet again another fantastic event enjoyed by so many and increasing the club's profile at the same time.
"Wonderful support and thanks and acknowledgements to everyone for their kind donations."