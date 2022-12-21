The Vale of Belvoir Lions club has announced its annual sleigh run has raised over £10,000 for charity.

The Lion's club announced on Facebook it had raised £10,200 for the Rainbows Children's Hospice in Loughborough, the Dove Cottage Hospice in Melton Mowbray and other local charities and community groups.

The sleigh run lasted from Friday, December 2, until Sunday, December 18.

Matt Burton, president of the lions club, said: "We get a huge amount of joy from taking Santa round the Vale and seeing the reactions of both children and those who remain children at heart.

"The incredible generosity that we see from our community in their donations is something that we continue to be astounded by each year.

"It means so much that we can support such worthy causes through our annual sleigh run."

Santa paid a visit across the Vale as he stopped at Langar, Barnstone and Granby, then Stathern and Harby, Aslockton, Redmile, Barkston and Plungar.

He also stopped at Whatton, Orston, and areas of Bingham and Bottesford.