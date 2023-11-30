The Grantham Lions Club’s Santa sleigh returns on Sunday (December 3).

The jolly man will begin his journey around the area at 3.20pm at the official Christmas light switch-on in Market Place, Grantham.

Godfrey Mackinder, of the Grantham Lions, said: “We have been doing this for about 40 years now.

The Grantham Lions Club Santa sleigh

“It’s been a pleasure to see the young ones enjoy it as that’s what it is all about.

“We are indebted to Chandlers for their vehicle, which they have let us have for many years.

“We just want the people to come out and enjoy it.”

The Santa sleigh will be making its way to:

Wednesday, December 6 - Winchester Road area

Thursday, December 7 Sunningdale to St Andrews

Friday, December 8 - Sunningdale part two

Monday, December 11 - Kenilworth Road

Tuesday, December 12 - Poplar Estate off Barrowby Road

Wednesday, December 13 - The Avenues off Harrowby Lane

Thursday, December 14- Dysart Road/Wroxall Drive

Friday, December 15 - to be confirmed

Saturday, December 16 - Asda car park

Monday, December 18 - Hazlewood Drive

Tuesday, December 19 - Manthorpe Road Estate part one (Sandcliffe Road)

Wednesday, December 20 - Manthorpe Road part two (Longcliffe Road)

Thursday, December 21 - Stephenson Avenue

Helpers will also be there with buckets to collect money which will be donated to local causes.