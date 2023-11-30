Grantham Lions Club’s Santa sleigh to tour area once again
The Grantham Lions Club’s Santa sleigh returns on Sunday (December 3).
The jolly man will begin his journey around the area at 3.20pm at the official Christmas light switch-on in Market Place, Grantham.
Godfrey Mackinder, of the Grantham Lions, said: “We have been doing this for about 40 years now.
“It’s been a pleasure to see the young ones enjoy it as that’s what it is all about.
“We are indebted to Chandlers for their vehicle, which they have let us have for many years.
“We just want the people to come out and enjoy it.”
The Santa sleigh will be making its way to:
Wednesday, December 6 - Winchester Road area
Thursday, December 7 Sunningdale to St Andrews
Friday, December 8 - Sunningdale part two
Monday, December 11 - Kenilworth Road
Tuesday, December 12 - Poplar Estate off Barrowby Road
Wednesday, December 13 - The Avenues off Harrowby Lane
Thursday, December 14- Dysart Road/Wroxall Drive
Friday, December 15 - to be confirmed
Saturday, December 16 - Asda car park
Monday, December 18 - Hazlewood Drive
Tuesday, December 19 - Manthorpe Road Estate part one (Sandcliffe Road)
Wednesday, December 20 - Manthorpe Road part two (Longcliffe Road)
Thursday, December 21 - Stephenson Avenue
Helpers will also be there with buckets to collect money which will be donated to local causes.