Grantham Lions Club is holding a Variety Concert in October for the Over 60s.

The concert will take place at the Priory Ruskin Academy in Rushcliffe Road in Grantham on October 16 from 2pm until 3pm.

The event will feature a range of musical and dance artists.

Grantham Lions president Godfrey Mackinder. (46192427)

These will include the Grantham school of dance, The Fortunes, Sam Bickmore, Double Treble, Terry Carey, Paula Burrows, Trevor Leeson and the M.C will be Paul Martin.

Tickets are free and can be purchased from the Guildhall Arts Centre Box Office.

Any donations are welcome and they will go towards supporting local causes and organisations.

Grantham Lions members from left John Dickinson, Jerry Levick, President Godfrey Mackinder, Steve Harrison, raising money for charity in the past. (47950388)

Grantham Lions club members raising money for charity in the past. (57958900)

If you require any more information, you can contact the event organiser Godfrey Mackinder on 01476 561706.