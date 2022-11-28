Grantham Lions Club will be helping Santa on his sleigh tour of Grantham again this year.

Watch out for him as he makes his way around the town collecting funds for local causes.

The tour starts on Monday, December 5, at Winchester Road, opposite Newton House, at 6pm. Santa and his Lions helpers will then appear at various locations over the next two weeks, all starting at 6pm.

Grantham Lions Santa's sleigh (60912287)

On Tuesday, December 6, they will make an appearance at Gloucester Road, followed by Debdale Road for a tour of Barrowby on December 7.

On Thursday and Friday, December 8 and 9, the sleigh will make its way to Sunningdale, starting at the Belton Lane junction on the first day and top of Berkshire Drive the next.

Santa can be found at Asda from 2pm on Saturday, December 10.

On Monday, December 12, the sleigh will visit Kenilworth Road and Shakespeare Avenue, starting opposite Alma Park Road.

On December 13, the sleigh will start outside the shops on Alma Park Road to tour the Avenues, and on December 14 it will be at Selecta Tyre ready to make its way around Gonerby.

The sleigh will start at Coles Way on December 15 to tour Dysart Road, Newport Avenue, Valley Road and surrounding streets.

On Friday, December 16, the sleigh will be found in the Hazlewood Drive and Pretoria Road area.

Moving to Monday, December 19, the sleigh will start at Miller and Carter for a tour of Poplar Farm and on December 20 it will start outside the shops on Rushcliffe Road for part one of its tour of the Manthorpe estate.

December 21 will see Santa on his last leg of the tour, starting at Longcliffe Road and making his way to Langford Gardens.