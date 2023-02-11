A Grantham organisation has donated 500 Creme Eggs to support a hospice charity with its Easter fundraiser.

The Grantham Lions donated 500 Creme Eggs to support St Barnabas' Hospice for their Easter Novelties initiative, which involves a range of knitted characters.

The Creme Eggs will be used to fill out the body of hand-knitted Easter novelties and sold all across Grantham to raise money for the hospice.

From left: Paisley Paddison (St Barnabas), Sandie Baker and Phil Marshall (Grantham Lions) (62377791)

Paisley Paddison, fundraising officer at St Barnabas Hospice, expressed her thanks to the Lions for their "kindness".

She said: "By donating the 500 eggs, it will allow St Barnabas to fundraise anywhere between £1,000-£1500, which is just simply amazing."

People can support the St Barnabas initiative by donating eggs or by knitting chicks or rabbits.

Paisley continued: "We are looking for local businesses, community groups and supporters just like the Grantham Lions who can help out with our up-and-coming Easter Novelties initiative which we are running in Grantham this Easter.

"Along with the need for crème eggs we are also in need of knitters who would love to have a go at knitting these fabulous characters. We are happy to provide the patterns, If there is anyone wishing to give it a go.

"Lastly, we are also looking for local businesses to host the novelties and sell these easter treats on behalf of the hospice, helping us raise vital funds, allowing us to continue providing care and support for those in Lincolnshire living with a life limiting and or terminal illness."

If you are able to help with any of the above please feel free to contact Paisley at paisley.paddison@stbarnabashospice.co.uk or 07468715788.