Grantham Lions Club has shared a £900 donation between four separate local charity organisations and good causes.

Grantham and Rural Areas Community Effort (GRACE), Grantham Rescue 0f Cats and Kittens (ROCK), Rainbow Children’s Hospice in Loughborough and C & L Animal Tracks have all benefited from the donation, after what has been a very difficult year for many of the smaller charities and organisations.

Lions president Godfrey Mackinder said: “We have not being able to hold meetings for nearly a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but members have found other ways to support the community.”

Godfrey Mackinder (left) will replace Phil Marshall (right) as president of Grantham Lions (38068611)

Rainbow Children’s Hospice cares for children and young people with life-limiting conditions. Since 1994, it has helped families with end of life care, symptom management, short breaks and respite care.

They received a £500 donation from the Lions.

Kirsty Coxon, Rainbows community fund-raiser, said: “We are very grateful to their generous donation. The contribution will help our charity continue providing vital and specialist care to more than 450 children and young people with life-limited illnesses. Without the support of groups, such as the Lions, we simply wouldn’t be able to provide a service to these children and their families.”