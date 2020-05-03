Grantham Lions deliver packages to care homes amid coronavirus lockdown
Published: 17:15, 03 May 2020
Grantham Lions have delivered care packages of food and other essentials to care homes during the coronavirus lockdown.
After contacting the NHS to offer their help, the group were directed to Grantham’s care homes that were in need of support.
The Lions put together individual gift bags to residents at Gregory House Care Home, which included basic items such as puzzle and colouring books, as well as food for residents and carers.
