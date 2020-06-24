A care home worker has been recognised for her long service and continued hard work in Grantham.

Lisa Lawlor, a valued member of the team at Gregory House, a home run by The Orders of St John Care Trust, was due to travel to London to be presented with her award today (Wednesday) but this had to be postponed due the the coronavirus outbreak. The prestigious Bronze Medal of Merit ‘pro merito melitensi’ is awarded by the British Association of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta.

The medals are awarded in recognition of the contribution that an individual has made to an organisation. In Lisa’s case she is being recognised for her long service to OSJCT and for her continued contribution to the smooth running of Gregory House.