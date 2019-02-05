A leisure assistant at Belton Woods Hotel will be carrying out 12 fund-raising activities throughout the year, ranging from bake sales to physical challenges, all for different charities.

Lisa Nix, from Grantham, kicked off her first fund-raiser last month with help from pool users, raising a total of £469. The team managed to swim over 27 miles within nine hours, which is around 2,262 lengths of the pool.

Dedicated fund-raiser Lisa Nix. Photo:Vicki Head Photography (6992944)

The sporting staff member has been allocated a space to fund-raise for mental health charity MIND at the London Marathon in April and has set a fund-raising target of £2,500 for this race.

Lisa said: “I want the stigma around mental health to be broken down and for people to talk openly about the issue. Today mental health is such a big thing and lots of people are struggling silently, I want people to know it is okay not to be okay and there is help out there.

“I want to say a big thanks to everyone who has helped me towards my goal already. The continued support is keeping me going and I am able to stay motivated and look ahead.”

Lisa asked hotel customers and staff members to nominate charities which she has narrowed down to 12. She will run 70 miles for road safety charity Brake, complete the Nottingham resolution 10K race for the Stroke Association, run the London Marathon in April for MIND and complete the Edinburgh half-marathon for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Lisa also plans to support the following charities throughout 2019 – Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, SANDS (Still Born and Neonatal Death), Remember my Baby, Crohn’s and Colitis UK, Fibromyalgia Association UK, Shaun Smiles and Anthony Nolan.

Follow Lisa’s journey @from_couch_to_marathon on Instagram or donate at the leisure desk and online at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/LisaNix2